Critical Review: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sands China has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sands China and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 1 2 0 2.67 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sands China and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $6.53 billion 3.16 $692.00 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

