Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

