PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.85.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

