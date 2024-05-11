Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 87.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

