Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,765,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,486,067. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

