Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

