Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.