Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $603,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.