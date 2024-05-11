Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Shares of URI opened at $698.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.91 and a one year high of $732.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $683.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

