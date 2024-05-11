MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

