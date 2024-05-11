Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

