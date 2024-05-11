Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CTS were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 522,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CTS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 181.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTS. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $2,947,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Up 0.0 %

CTS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.62. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.