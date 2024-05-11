VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

