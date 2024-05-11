VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.