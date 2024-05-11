Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 393 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 235.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,435 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

