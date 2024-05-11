Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,064 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.