Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,064 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.