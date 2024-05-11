Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAC stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

