Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Expands By 50.7%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 2,505,801 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.