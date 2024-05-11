American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on June 3rd

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

AWK opened at $135.50 on Friday. American Water Works has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

