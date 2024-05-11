Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

