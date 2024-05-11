Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,229. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

