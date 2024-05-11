Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

ZBH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 769,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

