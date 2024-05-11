SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $49.47. 3,962,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,907. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $315.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.