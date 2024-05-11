3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.37), with a volume of 976382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.26).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3,243.24%.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.70.
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
