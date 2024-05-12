A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

