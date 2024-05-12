Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Target Price at $79.22

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.