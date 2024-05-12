Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Cut to $3.30

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.40 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

