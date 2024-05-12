Contrasting Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.49 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -2.07 Honest $344.37 million 0.91 -$39.24 million ($0.23) -13.78

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Beyond has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% Honest -6.27% -17.44% -10.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50 Honest 0 3 2 0 2.40

Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.74%. Honest has a consensus target price of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.53%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Honest.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

