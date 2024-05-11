Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 2,120,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 39.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

