PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
