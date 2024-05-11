Enlight Renewable Energy’s (ENLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of ENLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 3,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,448. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

