Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

