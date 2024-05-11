Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

