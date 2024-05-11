Griffon (NYSE:GFF) PT Raised to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Griffon stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 533,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Griffon has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 31.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 80.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

