Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,822. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

