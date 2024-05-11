Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 216,818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 88,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

