DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,062. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.