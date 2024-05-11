Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $135.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

