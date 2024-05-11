Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $154.33. 183,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,568. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

