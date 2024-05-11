Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.26.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.
