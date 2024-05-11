Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.