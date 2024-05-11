Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 791 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 2.1% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

SUSA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

