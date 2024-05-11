Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 110 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 80,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 605,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,326,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 94,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.