Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 489,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.