Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 1,305,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.