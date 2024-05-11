Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.71.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 1,774,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

