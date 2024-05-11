Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 746,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,860. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.