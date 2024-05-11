Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,623,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,782,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

