Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $824,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 831.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.85. 611,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $364.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

