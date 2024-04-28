Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

