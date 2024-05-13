Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.
About Tsumura & Co.
