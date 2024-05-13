Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

