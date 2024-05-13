Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 9.5%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.46. 1,384,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,687,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.