3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in April

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,288.0 days.

Shares of 3SBio stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Monday. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy; Interferon, a human interferon a2a for injection; and Inleusin, for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, thoracic fluid build-up caused by cancer and tuberculosis.

